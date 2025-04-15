Vernon couple faces discrimantion when looking for wedding destination in Mexico

Ben Low-On

What was supposed to be a dream wedding in Puerto Vallarta turned into a nightmare for a Vernon couple who say they were discriminated against because of their same-sex relationship.

Jeremy Alexander and Ryan Sheepwash visited Sheraton Buganvilias and were quoted $72,750 US all in for their destination wedding.

“As far as we knew, we made the right choice when we were leaving Puerto Vallarta, and we were just anxiously awaiting to get a quote that took three months to come. We felt like it was a safe place for us to go and celebrate our love, and we were really sad to see it wasn't,” said Alexander.

The earliest date the couple was offered was in March 2027.

Curious about the high price, Alexander and Sheepwash had a heterosexual couple request a quote for the same number of guests in 2026. The straight couple were offered multiple dates within the year and were only quoted $9,350 all in – leading Alexander and Sheepwash to believe they were being discriminated against.

“Just seeing available dates at double the cost per night, per room and a deposit that was 20 times larger than a straight couple, it validated our concerns,” Alexander told Castanet.

According to website The Knot, the average price for an international destination wedding is $43,400 US. What the Sheraton Buganvilias was charging the couple was $29,350 over the average price of $40,735 Canadian.

Same-sex marriage is recognized in Mexico. However, the couple is disappointed with the resort and Marriott International's booking practices.

“You can make whatever statement you want of supporting queer people. It has to happen in practice, or else it's just lip service,” said Alexander.

The couple is still looking for their wedding destination.

Marriott International, which owns the resort, did not respond to Castanet’s request for comment by time of publication.