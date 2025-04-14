Infamous offender Curtis Sagmoen died at Vernon motel

Photo: Contributed What appears to be a body being removed from the Tiki Motel in Vernon

It appears notorious North Okanagan offender Curtis Wayne Sagmoen died at the Tiki Motel in Vernon.

After news broke on Friday of Sagmoen's death, a source tells Castanet he was found at the Tiki Motor Village Inn at 2408 34 Street in Vernon.

Vernon RCMP confirmed to Castanet that a 44-year-old man from Salmon Arm was found at the motel, but did not confirm or deny the man was Sagmoen. According to the latest bail documents for Sagmoen, he is 44 and a Salmon Arm resident.

"On April 10, 2025, frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a sudden death at a motel in Vernon where a man was found unresponsive in one of the units," said Cpl. Tania Finn in an email.

Mounties say no criminality is suspected in the death.

The BC Coroners Service is now doing it's own investigation to determine the details of the unexpected death.

Finn says neither agency has more information to release at this time.

Sagmoen became notorious in the region following convictions for violent acts against sex workers, and the remains of a missing teen were found on his family's farm in 2017.

-with files from Darren Handschuh