Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee candidates talk enviroment during recent forum

Three of four federal candidates for the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding spoke on the environment during a recent forum.

NDP candidate Leah Main, Liberal candidate Anna Warwick Sears, and Green Party candidate Blair Visscher participated in the Virtual All Candidates’ Forum on Climate Change and the Environment Friday evening, hosted by the Sustainable Environment Network Society.

Conservative candidate Scott Anderson was not in attendance.

Candidates were asked a variety of questions regarding the environment within the riding.

What are the most important environmental issues in our local area?

“The biggest climate-related issue affecting our area is fire. We’ve all been affected by fire in this area whether by being evacuated, having our houses burn down, or just having the smoke,” said Blair Visser.

"Fire, flood, and drought, food security, and the unpredictability of what is coming at us,” said Leah Main.

"It really comes to climate impacts like fires, flood, and landslides. The droughts as well, trying to balance the needs for water,” said Anna Warwick Sears.

Will you and your party increase Indigenous-led conservation of protected areas in Canada to advance reconciliation and protect nature?

"We can succeed at nothing without learning from the indigenous neighbours and the people that we live with. We need to learn from them and we need to do that with a big dose of humility,” said Leah Main.

"Absolutely, there is so much knowledge and a deep feeling of responsibility to our land among our Indigenous community members that I really think we need to learn from,” said Blair Visser.

"I totally agree, there is so much to be learned by our Indigenous neighbours,” said Anna Warwick Sears.

All four candidates will be in attendance at the federal election forum hosted by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce on April 17 at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The federal election is April 28.