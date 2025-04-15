Mountain View Road in Spallumcheen will be closed May 5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen

The Township of Spallumcheen is advising motorists Mountain View Road will be closed May 5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The closure is necessary for the replacement of aging infrastructure in the area prior to a road paving project, which is part of the Township capital roads program, taking place later this year.

Signage and flagging personnel will be in place on site.

Mountain View Road will be open to local traffic only and all emergency vehicles will have access if required.