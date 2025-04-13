Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch in the running for a $50,000 prize

A rally at the ranch was held Saturday to support one of Valley's most historic sights.

O'Keefe Ranch has been dealing with financial struggles the past few years, so dozens of people gathered to promote the Next Great Save Competition.

If successful, the ranch would receive a $50,000 windfall for repairs and upkeep to the iconic O'Keefe Mansion.

Put on by the National Trust for Canada, the competition is aimed at protecting heritage sites. There are three prizes up for grabs, first place will get $50,000, and two runner ups will get $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

People can vote for the ranch and the one with the most votes wins.

O'Keefe Ranch board member Shelley Peach said Saturday's rally was held to celebrate community support and encourage people to vote “every day.”

Voting closes at 10 a.m. on April 17.

Speaking about the financial challenges, Peach said “there were a few times when we thought we were close to being done, but there is a significant group of volunteers here who just absolutely refused to let that happen.

“There is a handful of volunteers who have done an amazing amount of work...which has put us on the other side of this and some amazing, exciting things are coming and we are out of the worst of it and we have a bright future ahead now.”

Also attending the event was Kathleen O'Keefe, granddaughter of ranch founder Cornelius O'Keefe.

She was raised on the ranch and lived in the mansion until 1977.

“The historical part of the ranch was created by my mother and father,” O'Keefe said. “They wanted to celebrate confederation in 1967, so that was the foundation why this became a historical site.”

O'Keefe Ranch as actually founded two weeks before Canada became a nation.

“People came from all over the world,” she said. “This was the story of life in the west of Canada.”

Dee Cristante, event co-ordinator, said the ranch is a “total icon” of the Okanagan.

“Everyone has a story to tell when they come here that's warm and fuzzy,” Cristante said. “We are all here celebrating community, celebrating Canada and Vernon we are just so appreciative of your support.”