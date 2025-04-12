Vernon's Sundance Martial Arts hosting 2025 All Valley Taekwon Do Championships today at VSS

Photo: Darren Handschuh

More than 160 Taekwon Do practitioners are at Vernon Secondary School today for the 2025 All Valley Taekwon Do Championships.

Put on by Sundance Martial Arts, the tournament features young white belts to experienced black belts competing in patterns and sparring.

Head instructor and club owner David White said competitors have come across the province, but there's a strong Okanagan representation.

“This is a fun, local event so our students can gain lots of experience,” said White. “There are a lot of competitors in the black belt category that will be competing at the nationals next month in Quebec.”

Those athletes will be vying for a spot on Team Canada and a chance to compete at the worlds in Croatia later this year.

Sundance will have four black belts attending the national event.

White said Taekwon Do has numerous benefits both mentally and physically.

“It's great for a lot of reasons,” White said. “It really focusses on the development of self control, perseverance, goal setting. It also really helps with motor skills, flexibility, balance, strength and of course, self defence. It was originally designed as a self defence martial art.”

White said martial arts also help develop confidence, especially in the younger students.

“It gets them involved in something very structured and it's a lot of fun as well,” White said.

The tournament is expected to wrap up around 5 p.m. this afternoon and the public is invited to stop at the free event and see what Taekwon Do is all about.