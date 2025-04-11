Wheelman in 2022 Vernon bank robbery sentenced to house arrest

Photo: Castanet file photo A handwritten note tells customers the Interior Savings Credit Union branch in Vernon is closed following a robbery on March 1, 2022.

The getaway driver in a bank robbery three years ago in Vernon has avoided jail.

Dwayne Finlay, 58, has been ordered to spend 9.5 months on house arrest. He was sentenced on Friday in B.C. Supreme Court after pleading guilty last year to one count of robbery.

On March 1, 2022, Finlay and co-accused Kieth Timpany, 70, planned to rob the Interior Savings Credit Union branch in Vernon.

Finlay acted as the getaway driver for Timpany, who walked into the credit union wearing a disguise. Timpany demanded cash from a clerk and threatened staff with a fake shotgun.

Timpany was sentenced in December to nine years in prison.

Court heard on Friday that Finlay was unaware of Timpany’s actions inside the bank but knew he planned to rob it.

Crown prosecutor Margaret Cissell sought four to five years behind bars, while Finlay’s lawyer Glenn Verdurmen asked for a 12-month conditional sentence order.

Citing Finlay’s effort to improve his life and rehabilitate into society, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Alison Beames sentenced him to two years less a day conditional sentence order followed by a 24 month probation. He was given credit for time served, knocking it down to 9.5 months.

For the duration of his sentence, Finlay will be prohibited from going to the Interior Savings branch in Vernon. He was also handed a 10-year firearms prohibition and ordered to surrender a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.