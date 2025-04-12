Work to renew Vernon's Pleasant Valley Cemetery entrance to start next week

Photo: Contributed

Work to renew the Pleasant Valley Cemetery entrance is planned to start the week of April 14.

A report to Vernon city council at their regular meeting Monday states the work will include a new entrance sign and gate, updated plantings, and replacement of the existing retaining wall.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-August.

During construction, the Maple Avenue entrance may be closed intermittently. When closures occur, detour signage will be in place and visitors will be directed to use the entrance near the Pleasant Valley Funeral Home off of 43 Avenue.

The cemetery will remain open throughout the project.