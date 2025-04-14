Work on another roundabout in Vernon will start after the Easter weekend

Photo: File photo

Work on the Silver Star Road at Phoenix Drive roundabout will begin after the Easter long weekend.

At their regular meeting Monday, Vernon city council will get an update on the project.

“The project team is working with the communications department to update the public regarding access to the Foothills neighbourhood and road disruptions as a result of the project,” the report says.

While construction is underway, Silver Star Road will remain open to through traffic.

Access will be facilitated using bypass roads, detours, and single-lane alternating traffic patterns during the course of construction.

Crews will be working from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, with the possibility of weekend work.