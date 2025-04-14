Grant money allowed City of Vernon to plant more trees at popular park

Photo: File photo

Becker Park is going to be a little greener after the City of Vernon received a BC Hydro Community ReGreening Program grant.

An administration report that will be presented to council at their regular meeting Monday says the grant provided up to $7,500 for planting new trees at Becker Park.

“The new trees were planted immediately in order to allow the roots to establish before the summer season,” the report says.

“The trees will provide shade in gathering areas near the new dirt jumps and pump track. The trees will also add to the biodiversity of the park.”