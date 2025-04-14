'This whole year has been a nightmare': partner of Tatjana Stefanski hopeful for justice

Photo: Facebook

It’s been one year since Mounties discovered the body of local mother Tatjana Stefanski in rural Lumby.

Jason Gaudreault, Tatjana’s partner at the time of her death and now the legal guardian of her two children, said the last year has been a nightmare.

“I wish I could go back. I wish I'd go back to today, the 11th of last year, and take her away and go on a holiday,” Gaudreault told Castanet on Friday, ahead of the anniversary.

“That it never happened.”

Tatjana was first reported missing on April 13, 2024. Gaudreault and Tatjana’s eldest child took to social media pleading for her safe return.

Tragically, Mounties found Tatjana's body in rural Lumby on April 14.

Tatjana’s ex-husband, Vitali Stefanski, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in her death on May 31, 2024.

Gaudreault is hopeful for justice, but still feels laws need to be changed to better protect victims.

“These laws have to change, what the kids and I had to go through – already dealing with the murder of their mother and then being on the run,” said Geaudreault, referencing the period between Tatjana’s death and Stefanski's arrest, when the family didn't feel safe.

“Then the Ministry of Children trying to come and take the kids away from me, because I'm not their legal guardian, so I had to go for guardianship. It was hell. This whole year has been a nightmare.”

The "Justice for Tatjana" movement was created shortly after her death, with a goal of creating better protections for victims. The Facebook page is run by Jen De Bourcier and Gaudreault.

“We are in the exploratory phase of developing a foundation. We may plan an event/demonstration this summer,” said De Bourcier.

Stefanski’s case has been moving through the courts and most recently was granted approval to proceed directly to the BC Supreme Court. The move allows the case to skip the preliminary inquiry, where a judge would decide if the case has enough evidence to be tried.

Trial dates have yet to be scheduled in the matter.