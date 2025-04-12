City of Vernon has several earth-friendly programs planned for the year

Photo: Pexels

April 22 is Earth Day and the City of Vernon will be celebrating the planet with a variety of programs.

A report to city council at their regular meeting Monday will outline the city's plans for the big day.

“To celebrate Earth Day, we will be promoting the city’s current climate action outreach programs in the city’s utility mail out package to be distributed on April 17 to approximately 16,000 people,” the report says.

The city is also distributing a two-page promotional flier that will be included in the utility mail-out package.

The flier outlines green programs such as a $75 voucher towards the purchase of a tree that can be planted on a Vernon property.

The vouchers will be available starting April 22 and can be picked up from the community services building, 3001 32nd Ave.

Vouchers are limited to one per Vernon property while supplies last.

Other upcoming planet-friendly events include Go By Bike Week and youth programs.