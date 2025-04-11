Registration now open for Vernon Ride Don’t Hide fundraiser

Photo: Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District

Ride Don’t Hide is back for another year.

The annual fundraiser gives a chance to support youth mental health services in the North Okanagan by riding a bike or going for a walk.

Hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District, the event takes place June 8 at Creekside Park in Coldstream.

Registration is now open online.

“So many people look forward to Ride Don’t Hide and it has become a tradition in our community,” said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon & District executive director.

“We are so grateful to see our friends and neighbours come out and rally behind much-needed mental health services for youth and families.”

And once again, the Galbraith Family Foundation is providing a matching opportunity for funds raised. Registration is $55 per person and kids under 12 ride for free.

Community members can register as an individual or as a team.

Cyclists and non-cyclists can take part in the event which features five routes ranging from 2.6 to 32 kilometres. Participants can ride or walk as an individual or as part of a team.

“Young families will have a chance to be close to Creekside Park while more experienced cyclists will navigate longer routes through Coldstream,” said Payson.

The event will also include booths promoting local organizations, kids’ activities and a barbecue for participants.

On site registration opens at 8 a.m., with the first ride starting at 9 a.m.

CMHA Vernon's Youth Integrated Services Hub provides wellness programs, counselling, peer support, socials and so much more.

To learn more, click here.