Free transit fare to teens up to 18 years old would cost Vernon $55k in lost revenue

Photo: Fresh Outlook Foundation Local teens Jade Ha and Haylee Andal.

Providing free transit to youth aged 13 to 18 would cost the City of Vernon approximately $55,000 per year in lost fare revenue.

The estimate comes after two teenage Vernonites presented council with a pitch to expand the city’s current free fare for kids between ages five and 14, up to 18.

“Youth enrolled in full-time high school or post-secondary school are eligible for a semester pass priced at $120, which offers good value over time but still requires a higher upfront payment,” reads a report to council ahead of Monday’s meeting. “By comparison, an adult 30-day pass costs $55, and a 30-day concession pass, which [our] youth are eligible for costs $40, making them more manageable for those paying month to month.”

Staff say the annual transit revenue for Vernon, Coldstream and the Regional District of North Okanagan is $700,000.

Council had previously written to the province inquiring into provincial support for expanding the Transit4Teens program. In its response, the province detailed other transit access programs the province supports and noting it’ll keep the city’s request in mind going forward.

The program would require co-ordination from BC Transit, RDNO and Coldstream.

Staff says it requires council direction before taking any next steps. The item will be before elected officials at Monday’s meeting.