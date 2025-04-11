North Okanagan man a suspect in teen's death is dead

Photo: Contributed

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen has died.

Few details are available, but the grandmother of Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Sagmoen farm in 2017, has confirmed his death.

Darcy Martin said RCMP contacted her this week to inform her the suspect in her granddaughter's death has died.

Sagmoen became notorious in the region following convictions for violent acts against sex workers. He had not been charged in relation to the death of Genereaux.

He was the centre of numerous protests at the Vernon court house whenever he appeared to face those charges.

Martin said RCMP wanted her to know about Sagmoen's death before it was published in the media, but she has no details on Sagmoen's passing.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.