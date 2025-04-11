Infamous North Okanagan offender Curtis Sagmoen has died

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 1:50 p.m.

For several years, Jody Leon was instrumental in organizing violence against women rallies whenever Curtis Sagmoen appeared Vernon court.

Sagmoen was convicted of several acts of violence against sex workers and was a suspect in the death of Traci Genereaux, 18, whose remains were found on the Salmon River Road farm owned by Sagmoen's parents.

Sagmoen was living on the farm when police conducted a massive search of the property and located Genereaux's remains.

Sagmoen has not been charged in the suspicious death of the teen.

“I'm thinking about the impact on Traci Genereaux's family,” Leon said. “We need to put out a renewed call to stand with the family. To call for justice. The loss of a human life is tragic no matter who it is, we have compassion for human life. We all need to grieve. Curtis' family needs to grieve, the Genereax's need to grieve.”

Leon says there are still unanswered questions for Genereaux's family that need to be answered.

“Her life was taken and they never had answers. Curtis' family have their answers, we need to provide answers for her family,” Leon said.

Genereaux's grandmother Darci Martin said the death of Sagmoen “doesn't close the case," while admitting part of her is "pretty happy" Sagmoen is dead.

Martin says had Sagmoen ever been charged in her granddaughter's death, “I don't know if I would have been able to sit through a court hearing and hear all the horrible things he would have done to her.

“The way the court system is so damaged and the way people are walking away so easily, I don't think he would have been in jail very long anyhow,” Martin said. “He could have gotten a slap on the wrist, or he could have gotten off because he was on drugs and didn't know what he was doing and was not responsible.”

Martin said she plans on attending a May 1 rally at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby at 1 p.m. to raise awareness of the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Leon is organizing the rally and noted Genereaux had some Indigenous background.

The rally is for all missing women, but there will be a special focus on Genereaux as well as missing Indigenous women Deanna Wertz and Caitlin Potts.

Potts, 27, was reported missing March 1, 2016, but was last seen in February that year.

Wertz, who lived in the Yankee Flats area, has not been heard from since July 2016.

“Deanna's family needs answers, Caitlin's family needs answers,” Leon said. “They want to know what happened.”

ORIGINAL 11:52 a.m.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen has died.

Few details are available, but the grandmother of Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Sagmoen farm in 2017, has confirmed his death.

Darcy Martin said RCMP contacted her this week to inform her the suspect in her granddaughter's death has died.

Sagmoen became notorious in the region following convictions for violent acts against sex workers. He had not been charged in relation to the death of Genereaux.

He was the centre of numerous protests at the Vernon court house whenever he appeared to face those charges.

Martin said RCMP wanted her to know about Sagmoen's death before it was published in the media, but she has no details on Sagmoen's passing.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.