Vernon historian digs up parade footage from 1959

Countless thousands of people have watched the Vernon Winter Carnival parade over the past 65 years.

And at one time, Vernon had a summer parade and local historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has the footage to prove it.

Arseneault has hundreds of films capturing historic events that he has converted into a digital format.

The grainy 16 mm black-and-white footage shows a parade in the city centre along what was then known as Barnard Avenue, now called 30th Avenue.

The event featured all the popular parade attractions including floats, clowns and dignitaries.

And of course, no parade in Vernon would be complete without cadets, and the teens from the Vernon Army Cadet Camp were strutting their stuff in unison in the Okanagan summer heat.

The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band were also part of the festivities as was the Vernon Girls McIntosh Pipe Band.

The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band was founded in 1947 by Robert Hodgson and carried on by his daughter, June Rigby, and his granddaughter, Cathy Sim, for many years.

This all-girls band was renowned throughout the Okanagan and represented the City of Vernon all over the world.

The band hung up their instruments in 2009, but reformed for the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival five years ago and have been performing at numerous events ever since.

According to the MemoryBC website, the idea for the Vernon Girls McIntosh Pipe Band was born in February, 1946, when Hilma Foote approached her father about starting an all-girls' pipe band.

“Horace Foote, who had been bass drummer for the Vernon Caledonian Pipe Band and drum major for the Kildonnan Pipe Band, agreed to the idea, and in December 1947, a newly formed girls' band made its debut at the Rotary Ice Carnival,” the website said.

The band played at numerous events and even performed for visiting royalty. However, they disbanded in 1980 and have not reformed.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].