Show featuring music from Vegas coming to Vernon next month

Photo: Contributed

Broadway Lights, Vegas Nights is coming to the Vernon & District Community Arts Centre for a one-night only show on May 1.

The show features vocalists Neville Bowman and Vernon's own Melina Schein as well as an 18-piece band.

Organizers say the performance features bold brass, big voices and glamour.

The production aims to reimagine the glamour of Las Vegas with the theatrical flair of Broadway.

“This show is a full-on Broadway-Vegas lovechild,” stated a press release.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and ticket information can be found here. People are encouraged to get tickets early.