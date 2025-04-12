City of Vernon has power to mitigate risks for projects planned on land filled with hazards

Photo: Destiny Prce

Following a boulder smashing into a Vernon home, the Ministry of Housing says the City of Vernon has power to mitigate risk for homes built on mountains.

Middleton Mountain homeowner Destiny Prce, called for more risk assessment when building on mountains after the boulder damaged her home.

Now, the ministry says when it comes to developing land in Vernon the city can designate development permit (DP) areas under the Local Government Act. These areas identify locations needing special treatment for certain purposes, including the protection of development from hazards.

The City of Vernon is able to designate the DP through its Official Community Plan (OCP), which must describe the special conditions that justify the designation. The ministry said the city must also specify guidelines for how proposed development in an area can address those special conditions.

City spokesperson Jessica Hewitt says staff have been working with council to update DP mapping in Vernon.

“As part of the OCP process, staff hosted a workshop with council on updating the DP mapping and policies and this remains a work in progress as staff look to complete the OCP by the provincial deadline of Dec. 31, 2025,” said Hewitt.

When it comes to identifying if land is safe to develop, the city relies on third-party professionals to make those decisions.

The ministry also says local building inspectors are also able to withhold issuing building permits until a qualified professional certifies that the land may be used safely.