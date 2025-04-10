Gastrointestinal outbreaks at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Three Links Manor are over, Haven Hill outbreak remains

258842
The gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital is over.

According to the Interior Health outbreak website, the norovirus outbreak declared on April 2 at 3 North is over.

The gastrointestinal outbreak declared March 21 for the entirety of Kelowna's Three Links Manor has also been removed from the outbreak list.

The gastrointestinal outbreak declared April 8 in the Lower Cherry Unit of Penticton's long-term care facility Haven Hill remains in place.

The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.

Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses:

  • Clostridium difficile Infection
  • Gastrointestinal Illness
  • Respiratory Infection

When an outbreak is over, the facility is removed from the list.

The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.

