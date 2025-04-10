Gastrointestinal outbreaks at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Three Links Manor are over, Haven Hill outbreak remains

Photo: File photo

The gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital is over.

According to the Interior Health outbreak website, the norovirus outbreak declared on April 2 at 3 North is over.

The gastrointestinal outbreak declared March 21 for the entirety of Kelowna's Three Links Manor has also been removed from the outbreak list.

The gastrointestinal outbreak declared April 8 in the Lower Cherry Unit of Penticton's long-term care facility Haven Hill remains in place.

The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.

Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses:

Clostridium difficile Infection

Gastrointestinal Illness

Respiratory Infection

When an outbreak is over, the facility is removed from the list.

The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.