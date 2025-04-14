That Science Gang kids show is coming to the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Wednesday

Hailed as the ultimate Kids Series performance of the 2024-25 Spotlight season, The Alphabet of Awesome Science is coming to Vernon.

All the way from Australia, the award-winning, That Science Gang’s production of The Alphabet of Awesome Science takes place at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Wednesday April 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Join professors Lexi Con (aka the “Word Nerd”) and Noel Edge (aka the “Science Freak”) for a trip through the alphabet where “chewy sesquipedalian words” inspire scientific surprises, says a news release from VDPAC.

“It’s a tongue-twisting race from A to Zed that’s equal parts explosive, messy, hilarious, fascinating and of course — gross,” reads the release.

For each letter of the alphabet, the pair will complete one experiment. The duo have just one hour to complete their alphabetical, scientifical countdown — that’s just about two minutes per experiment.

Every performance is completely different, with the audience shouting-out the order of which letters are revealed and experiments explored.

The Alphabet of Awesome Science is most suitable for kids ages five to 12 and families.

However, parents are advised there are some loud noises, flashing lights, with some smoke and haze special effects.

The performance runs approximately 60 minutes and all tickets are $12.

For tickets, visit or contact VDPAC’s Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or online.