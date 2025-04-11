Masked hunters can be found around the world, including the B.C. Interior

Photo: Contributed

Spring has arrived in the Okanagan and with the warm weather comes the revival of the insect realm.

Creepy crawlies of all description are hatching and awakening across the land to bring their reign of multi-legged terror to those of us who are not too fond of bug inhabitants of this world.

And for those among us who like insects, rejoice your little friends have returned.

Today's Bug of the Week was sent in by a reader who was somewhat baffled as to what kind of the critter he had come across in his home.

The masked hunter is tiny but can pack quite a punch and is not the kind of insect you want to get up close and personal with.

Their bite is said to be comparable to a bee sting.

The masked hunter is a European import that can be found in many parts of the world, including the B.C. Interior.

According to Orkin Canada, nymphs of masked hunters are covered with a sticky substance that collects dust and debris which 'masks' them and makes them difficult to spot. The adults have short beaks, protruding heads and leathery wings. Typically, adult masked hunters are dark brown or black in colour and can grown up to two centimetres in length.

They eat bed bugs, carpet beetles, and other insects and mites, ambushing their prey, using their unique mouthparts to suck out their victims’ body fluids.

Masked hunters prefer dry locations like barns and sheds. If they make their way into homes, they like to hunt for food in attics, crawl spaces, under heat registers and in cabinets and other places where there might be large numbers of insects.

Have you had a close encounter of the creepy crawly kind? Email us a picture and it may be our Bug of the Week.