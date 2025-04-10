All four Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee candidates will be at general forum next week

Photo: Contributed From left to right, Scott Anderson (Conservative), Blair Visscher (Green), Anna Warwick Sears (Liberal) and Leah Main (NDP)

All four Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee candidates will be at the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce all-candidates forum next week.

The GVCC and Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society are hosting the federal election forum on April 17 at the performing arts centre from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Doors to the forum will open at 5;30 p.m. where attendees will be able to meet candidates face-to-face and submit written question suggestions before the formal event.

The chamber says audience questions will help shape the forum discussion, time permitting.

“This forum provides a vital space for community dialogue and civic engagement,” says chamber General Manager Dan Proulx. “We’re excited to offer voters the opportunity to hear directly from each candidate on the issues that matter most to our region.”

All four registered party candidates have confirmed:

Scott Anderson, Conservative Party of Canada

Anna Warwick Sears, Liberal Party of Canada

Leah Main, New Democratic Party

Blair Visscher, Green Party of Canada

People wanting to interact with MP hopefuls are encouraged to arrive early. The forum is open to the public and free to attend, no registration is required.

The event will also be a live streamed through the Greater Vernon Chamber’s YouTube Channel.