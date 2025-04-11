Province providing Vernon, North Okanagan Regional District with funding to help deal with emergencies

Photo: BC government

The province is providing some cash to help the region in times of emergencies.

B.C. NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the funding will help to better support people who need to evacuate from their homes during emergencies in Vernon and the North Okanagan Regional District.

"Fire season is right around the corner, and having local emergency services ready to respond is essential in helping keep our friends, family, and neighbours safe," said the Vernon-Lumby two-term MLA. "Funding for more equipment and training for people in Vernon and the RDNO will help keep us be as prepared as possible to face whatever emergency may come our way."

The City of Vernon will receive $40,000 for ESS equipment and training and the North Okanagan Regional District will receive $24,600 for training and reception centre equipment.

It's part of about $5 million of funding from the province for 113 local projects across the province. Funding aims to help communities expand their capacity to provide emergency support services through volunteer recruitment and retention, volunteer training and the purchase of equipment.

To learn more, click here.