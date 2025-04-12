snc?cma?qtn Community Garden near Vernon will open May 1

Photo: Facebook

A new community garden is coming to the Vernon area.

The new Regional District of North Okanagan community garden is being build in the snc?cma?qtn Agricultural Park at 4122 East Vernon Rd. in Electoral Area C.

Located on the traditional territory of the Syilx, the snc?cma?qtn Community Garden will offer plots for rent to community members annually for seasonal gardening.

The garden operations and maintenance are administered through the NexusBC Community Resource Centre.

The snc?cma?qtn Agricultural Park was established in 2024 after the RDNO acquired the property to create a community resource for agriculture, passive recreation, and habitat conservation. This 132-acre space is home to the BX Ranch Trail, connecting users to the BX and Mutrie Dog Parks and various agricultural land uses.

“We are committed to providing recreation opportunities that contribute to food security, community development, and positive social interaction,” stated Bob Fleming, chair of the Electoral Area Advisory Committee, and director of Electoral Area B. “This community garden will enhance community agriculture in the area and provide a space for growth in more ways than one."

“This garden gives residents a chance to grow more than food — it’s where sustainability, culture, and community come together,” said Amanda Shatzko, director of Electoral Area C. “By growing food locally and learning from one another, we’re planting the seeds of resilience and connection. I’m excited to see how this garden takes root and thrives in our community.”

Construction is underway, and the garden is expected to open to interested gardeners on May 1. For more information or to join the waitlist for a plot, visit the NexusBC Community Resource Centre website.

The RDNO is also accepting applications for agricultural land license opportunities at the park for local farmers. More information can be found here.