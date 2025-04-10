Vernon RCMP hope public can help them locate Stephanie Koenig

Photo: RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking the public to help locate a missing woman.

Stephanie Koenig, 34, was last heard from on April 8 and is believed to be in the Vernon/Coldstream area.

Police and family are concerned for her wellbeing and are asking for the public’s help to locate her.

Koenig is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and naturally red hair but is dyed bright red when last seen.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Koenig, or have information as to her whereabouts, is asked to contact local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).