Walk for Alzheimer's happening at Ellison Elementary School next month

Photo: Ellie Cucheran

The North Okanagan IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's is taking place in Vernon this May.

The walk will take place at Ellison Elementary School on May 25 at 11 a.m. The walk plays a crucial role in supporting the more than 85,000 B.C. residents who live with Alzheimers.

The walk helps fund programs, services, and research necessary to support people with Alzheimer’s and dementia as well as their families.

Chairperson Ellie Cucheran says they're s looking for volunteers to assist with setup, cleanup, registration, face painting, general support and more.

Registration details for the walk can be found here.