City of Vernon makes counterclaims to lawsuit filed by local businessman

Photo: Realtor.ca Yuri Alexander Bos' property on 34th Street in Vernon.

The City of Vernon says there is no merit to a lawsuit filed by a property owner late last year.

The update comes as the city filed its response to local business man Yuri Alexander Bos’ December 2024 notice of claim that the city's delay issuing a business licence caused him to lose rental income at his property.

In Bos’ suit, he claims to have leased his 4604 34th St. property to BigBoxSteel Corporation (BSB) in April 2021 for $32,997 per year for 10 years.

According to court documents filed by the city, BSB operates a moving, storage, and container sales and rental business at a neighbouring property. The company had made informal inquiries to the city on the logistics of expanding their business onto Bos’ property.

The city claims it told BSB it would not legally be allowed to use Bos’ property for the same business purpose due to changed zoning bylaws prohibiting commercial storage. The company's current business is grandfathered in.

“By no later than September 2021: BSB abandoned its proposal to expand its operation onto the properties; And advised the Plaintiff of same,” reads court documents.

“At no time did BSB apply for a business licence from the City in respect of the properties.”

Vernon says it was unaware of the particular dealings between Bos and BSB, and did not intend to harm Bos

Bos had also claimed an issue and delay in his receiving business licences for two properties.

The city says it issued a business licence in May 2023 for the 4604 property and, after a supreme court order, issued a licence in April 2024 for a 4600 34th St. property. Neither licence would allow for a business like BSB to operate on the land.

The city also said the suit has expired under the limitations act as BSB backed out of it's lease in September 2021 and Bos didn't file his notice of claim until December 2024.

Both Bos' 4600 and 4604 34th street properties are listed for rent with the best use listed as for equipment storage or empty containers.