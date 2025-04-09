Water to be shutdown to make way for new piping

Photo: Contributed

Customers in the area of Warren and Buchanan roads as well as Highway 6 will be without water from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on April 15 while new piping is installed to the Warren Road pump station.

Once water returns, the RDNO says the area will be on a boil water notice until sampling confirms the drinking water is safe. The area affected includes 6551-7419 Buchanan Rd., 10045-10512 Warren Rd., 6173-6205 Hwy 6, and 6233-6257 Highway 6.

Prior to the shutdown, the RDNO recommends customers store water for drinking and cooking etc.

When water services resume, properties in the affected areas may experience reduced water pressure, water discolouration, and/or air in the water.

Customers should also boil their water for one minute before preparing food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, etc.