2025 VVerncaygeon Hockey Tournament in Vernon a success

Photo: VVerncaygeon Hockey Tournament

The 2025 VVerncaygeon Adult Hockey tournaments lit up the rink at Kal Tire Place, Kal Tire Place North, and Priest Valley Arena.

Twelve men’s teams and eight women’s teams from Vernon, Victoria, Calgary and Merritt delivered numerous matchups during the tournament that ran April 4 to 6.

Tournament champions:

Men’s A Division: Friday Night Lights (Vernon)

Women’s A Division: Ice Angels (Vernon)

Men’s B Division: Backyard Danglers (Vernon)

Women’s B Division: Phoenix (Calgary)

Saturday night featured the tournament social with fans, players and friends gathering at SilverStar Brewing Co. to unwind after a day on the ice.