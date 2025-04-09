259513
258692
Vernon  

Gastrointestinal outbreaks continue at facilities in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton

Gastrointestinal outbreaks

- | Story: 543599

A gastrointestinal illness outbreak continues at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Interior Health declared the norovirus outbreak on April 2 at 3 North.

On April 8, IH declared a gastrointestinal illness outbreak in the Lower Cherry Unit of the long-term care facility Haven Hill.

And the entirety of Kelowna long-term care facility Three Links Manor has been dealing with a gastrointestinal outbreak since March 21.

The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.

Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses:

  • Clostridium difficile Infection
  • Gastrointestinal Illness
  • Respiratory Infection

When an outbreak is over, the facility is removed from the list.

The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Vernon News