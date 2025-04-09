Gastrointestinal outbreaks continue at facilities in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton

A gastrointestinal illness outbreak continues at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.
Interior Health declared the norovirus outbreak on April 2 at 3 North.
On April 8, IH declared a gastrointestinal illness outbreak in the Lower Cherry Unit of the long-term care facility Haven Hill.
And the entirety of Kelowna long-term care facility Three Links Manor has been dealing with a gastrointestinal outbreak since March 21.
The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.
Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses:
- Clostridium difficile Infection
- Gastrointestinal Illness
- Respiratory Infection
When an outbreak is over, the facility is removed from the list.
The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.