Gastrointestinal outbreaks continue at facilities in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton

A gastrointestinal illness outbreak continues at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Interior Health declared the norovirus outbreak on April 2 at 3 North.

On April 8, IH declared a gastrointestinal illness outbreak in the Lower Cherry Unit of the long-term care facility Haven Hill.

And the entirety of Kelowna long-term care facility Three Links Manor has been dealing with a gastrointestinal outbreak since March 21.

The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.

Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses:

Clostridium difficile Infection

Gastrointestinal Illness

Respiratory Infection

When an outbreak is over, the facility is removed from the list.

The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.