Staffing challenges persist for maternity ward nurses at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Vernon Jubilee Hospital

The maternity ward at Vernon Jubilee Hospital continues to struggle with staffing nurses – resulting in bouts of reduced services.

Chris Simms, North Okanagan executive director of clinical operations, said Interior Health is looking to hire more nurses.

“We are actively recruiting for additional nurses who have the specialty training to support deliveries and ongoing care on the maternity unit,” said Simms in an email.

“Two nurses are returning to the unit in May from temporary leaves, which will help stabilize coverage.”

VJH’s maternity services were reduced this weekend due to short-notice limited staffing – the cutback lasted eight hours overnight from April 4 to 5.

The update comes after an expectant family anonymously contacted Castanet saying they were told to visit different hospitals or head to the ER if they needed care that night.

“There was no communication prior to this or anywhere else I can find. The thought of having to drive unexpectedly with my wife in labour in the middle of the night to a hospital I’m not familiar with is very stressful,” said the tipster who noted their wife is due this week.

“If we do have to travel, we have other children at home, and to have to arrange childcare while we’re both in another town complicates things even further. Now I’m left scrambling last minute to ensure my children can be cared for incase we need to go elsewhere.”

IH health said the process for people requiring maternity care during periods of short staffing remains the same as in previous instances.

“When these instances occur, individuals requiring maternity care should still attend Vernon Jubilee Hospital, where they will be assessed and plans made for the most appropriate and safe care specific to each patient’s needs,” said Simms in an email.

“In some instances, this may include transport to another hospital.”

Simms also says some expectant families were contacted directly about their specific care and potential need to travel to an alternate location.

“We know patient transfers can be challenging for patients and families. These decisions are always made based on the safety of expectant parents and their babies,” said Simms.