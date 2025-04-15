Vernon author takes in depth look at the multiple branches and generations of the O'Keefe family

Photo: Facebook

Acclaimed Okanagan author Ken Mather is taking a deep dive into the Historic O'Keefe Ranch.

Mather has published several books on the pioneer cowboy days of the Okanagan and his latest offering, The O’Keefes of O’Kanagan, is an in-depth look into the multiple branches and generations of the family that gave the ranch its name.

The book offers a glimpse into the life of an early farming community in the heart of the Okanagan.

O'Keefes of O'Kanagan gives a sweeping family history of the ranchers including Michael O'Keefe and his son, Cornelius. The later arrived to B.C. penniless in 1862 and over the course of 50 years became a prosperous rancher, farmer and developer, marrying three times and fathering 17 children.

The culmination of 40 years of research by acclaimed historian Mather, touches on ranching history, Irish settlers to Canada, the Syilx People of the Okanagan Nation, and the multi-faceted roles of women in early colonial British Columbia.

Mather has been researching western Canadian heritage for more than four decades, working in curatorial, management and research roles at Fort Edmonton Park, Barkerville and O’Keefe Ranch since the early 1970s.

He is the editor of the Okanagan Historical Society Report and is the winner of the Joe Martin Memorial award (2015) for his contribution to BC Cowboy Heritage. His published works include Stagecoach North, Trail North (a finalist for the British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Historical Writing), Ranch Tales, and Frontier Cowboys and the Great Divide.

“Ken Mather came to the O’Keefe Ranch in 1984 as manager and curator. His love and dedication to history make him the ideal person to write this important story. It is my pleasure to recommend this as the ‘only family authorized story of the O’Keefe,'” said Eileen O’Keefe Giuliani, granddaughter of Cornelius O’Keefe and family historian.