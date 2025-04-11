102-year-old Vernonite raising money through recycling

102 year old Vernon resident, Helen Sidney along with her friend Suman Smith have started the LOVE campaign to spread kindness through recycling.

“If I see a garbage container, I can empty it out and carry on. People have been so kind to me, they move over when they drive and I wave,” said Sidney.

Sidney walks along and picks up garbage on Bella Vista Rd. to help keep the area she calls “beautiful” clean. She was named the 2023 Good Citizen of the Year, has received the King Charles III Coronation Medal and has her name on a sign right where she lives.

“Make my work a little bit lighter if I don't see the garbage on the road. So please, I ask you to keep your garbage in your car and take it home,” said Smith.

Suman Smith met Sidney when she moved to Vernon. She told Castanet that meeting Sidney was the “start of something wonderful.” She is also helping her run the LOVE campaign that runs throughout the month of April.

“I would bring over my recycling when I would have full bags to give. One day, I thought, 'there has got to be some better way to help Helen with her causes.’ So here we are doing the love campaign,” said Smith.

Before moving to Vernon, Sidney was a school teacher for 42 years and contributed $100,000 to help build a school library in Armstrong. Sidney said that before she goes, she wants to see a school created by St. James church be built in Coldstream.

“The reason it is going to be moved is because there isn't much of a playground where it is close to the church,” said Sidney.

Donations can be made at Interior Recycling or online.