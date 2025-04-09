City of Armstrong is urging residents to keep watch on local creeks during spring freshet

Photo: File photo

The City of Armstrong is urging residents to keep watch on local creeks as the spring freshet contributes to increased water levels in Meighan and Deep Creeks.

Officials are also reminding owners they are responsible for their own flood-mitigation efforts. Throughout the spring melting of snow in the mountains, the city monitors weather, snow packs and water levels, and flows in creeks where there typically is some minor flooding.

Recommended actions during spring freshet:

Sandbag around vulnerable areas.

Remove debris or items that could obstruct stream flow or block culverts.

Ensure you have appropriate flood insurance coverage.

Prepare an emergency kit for you and your family.

Stay away from creeks and creek banks during high stream flows.

“The City of Armstrong remains committed to supporting residents and businesses through potential flooding events. A free sandbagging station is available for public use at the public works yard, at the corner of Patterson Avenue and Becker Street,” the city said in a press release.

Residents are urged to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada and sign up for Alertable to receive emergency notifications from the city.

For more information on flooding preparedness and the city’s emergency management program, click here.