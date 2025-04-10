Fiery battery incident in Enderby being investigated

Photo: Facebook

The City of Enderby is investigating a garbage truck fire Tuesday.

According to a post on Facebook, the city says about 100 cell phone batteries were put in a bag for disposal and as garbage was compressed the batteries caught fire.

“Thanks to the quick work of the garbage truck operator and neighbourhood residents, the batteries were removed from the vehicle and the fire was extinguished before it could spread or do significant damage,” reads the Facebook post.

Castanet reached out to Enderby officials, but no details on the investigation were provided.

In an email, Tate Bengtson, Chief Administrative Officer, would only say “the matter is under investigation.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said police have not been contacted about the incident.

The person who improperly disposed of the batteries could face criminal charges and could be fined.

According to the city’s regulations, placing dangerous material for removal as garbage — like explosive, volatile, or corrosive materials, dangerous chemicals, or any other material dangerous to the health or safety of the garbage collection personnel — is strictly prohibited, and subject to tickets or prosecution.

If convicted, the offender could be required to pay up to $10,000 and spend up to six months in jail.