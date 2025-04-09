Drones searching for Coldstream senior missing over a year, Vernon RCMP confirm

Photo: Contributed Operator using a drone to scan Kal Park on April 8

The missing-persons search for a Coldstream senior with dementia is ongoing, and now involves drones.

Robert Baines was 83-years-old when reported missing on Jan. 3, 2024. At the time, Mounties said he’d last been seen the previous morning at his home on Ponderosa Way and no one had heard from him since.

On Wednesday morning, Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP confirmed to Castanet the investigation is active and ongoing.

A Castanet reader came across Hummingbird Drones scanning Kal Park for the senior, yesterday.

“The family has contracted a private operator to conduct a search,” said Terleski in an email.

The search for Baines has been extensive and involved multiple search and rescue groups, a sonar scan of Kalamalka Lake and search of the Coldstream neighbourhood and Kal Park.

At the time Baines went missing, Baines was believed to be wearing a green Tilly hat, green jacket, grey undershirt, blue jeans, and brown hiking shoes. People who come across any of those items in Kal Park or on Kal Lake are asked to contact police.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-0545-7171.