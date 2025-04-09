Vernon RCMP offering tips on how to reduce auto crime

Photo: RCMP

RCMP want people to RETHINK ways to prevent auto crime.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is encouraging residents to take the wheel in preventing auto crime as vehicle owners are the first line of defence and play a vital role in safeguarding the community from vehicle theft and break-ins.

In 2024, more than 450 incidents of theft from vehicles and 200 vehicle thefts were reported to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Police said while ongoing police efforts like the Bait Car program, #9PMRoutine, and Lock-Out Auto Crime initiatives are crucial, the fight against auto crime requires partnership with owners.

"Overall, auto theft incidents are trending down, but it's still an issue in our communities,” said Const. Chris Terleski. “The first line of defense against auto crime is owners. Auto crime is predominately about opportunity. Don't tempt thieves and don't make yourself an easy target."

This year's theme is "RETHINK":

R – Remove valuables

E – Eliminate opportunities for thieves

T – Track your car with GPS technology

H – Hide your key signal

I – Invest in anti-theft devices

N – Never idle unattended

K – Keep track of your keys

“These simple steps can have a significant impact,” adds Terleski. "Preventing auto crime is everyone’s responsibility and we need to work together to combat it.”

Want to know more about preventing auto crime? Visit the ICBC website or IMPACT for more information and resources.