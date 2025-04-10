Four names on Vernon-Lake Country-Monsahee ballot as Elections Canada confirms candidates

Photo: Contributed From left to right, Scott Anderson (Conservative), Blair Visscher (Green), Anna Warwick Sears (Liberal), and Leah Main (NDP)

Elections Canada has confirmed four candidates will be on the ballot this federal election in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding.

In alphabetic order by candidate first name, on the ballot April 28 will be Anna Warwick Sears for the Liberals, Blair Visscher for the Greens, Leah Main for the NDP, and Scott Anderson for the Conservatives.

The official list was released April 9 and is shorter than originally expected after two candidates withdrew last minute. Independent Korry Zepik dropped out to avoid a vote split and endorsed Liberal's Anna Warwick Sears, while PPC candidate Arsh Dhillon’s reasons for withdrawing remain unknown.

The official voting day is April 28, but advance voting takes place from April 18 to 21. Both advanced and regular polling stations can be found by entering your postal code online here and proceeding to click Where Do I Vote.

Residents can apply to vote by mail up until April 22 at 6 p.m.

Voters are also able to vote any time before April 22 at the Elections Canada office, 3202 32 Avenue.