Vernon woman continues to help the less fortunate in Romania

Photo: Jen Kirkland

Jen Kirkland sees the dark hand of poverty every day.

For the past few years, the Vernon woman has been on a long-term missions trip, volunteering at a children's hospital in Romania.

And the longer she volunteers, the more tasks she takes on, including teaching English to adults and children. When she is not holding babies in the hospital or teaching English, she is the teen program co-ordinator. Kirkland also works with children six to 12 years old at the Kids Clubbers program.

As if that was not enough, she is also part of a dog rescue program.

And now Kirkland is involved in a bread program, feeding those in need.

In her work, Kirkland sees true poverty where children go hungry as families struggle to get by. While there are social programs in the European nation, many families still go without.

Every Tuesday, Kirkland visits families with a social worker in a nearby village who need some extra help.

“Something that has blossomed out of this weekly meeting is our new Bread Coupon program. After buying food for Oana and her grandmother, who hadn't eaten in days, I kept wondering what would be a tangible solution to help those who are literally starving around us,” Kirkland said in her monthly newsletter.

“With kids now no longer getting fed in their regular school, we're finding more kids come to our program hungry — thankfully we can feed them but if they're only coming twice a week, how hungry are they when they're not with us?"

When Kirkland heard about the Bread Coupon program she saw the potential to help feed families.

Kirkland hands out coupons to people in the village, who can then redeem them for a loaf of bread.

Every two weeks, the program organizer pays for any of the coupons that have been redeemed and picks up the used coupons to hand them out again.

“Voila, a tangible solution. In the last month since we started this bread project, we've handed out over 50 coupons to families in need — just the start a new blessing that I'm so excited to be a part of here,” she wrote.

Kirkland is paying for the long-term missions trip on her own and through donations. She receives no government funding of any sort.

She is working in Romania under the umbrella of Firm Foundations Romania.

To help Kirkland continue her work with children and teens, click here. Tax receipts will be issued.