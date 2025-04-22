Gordon Lightfoot tribute performance coming to Vernon

Photo: John Paul Bryne

Local singer-songwriter artist John Paul Bryne will be paying tribute to Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

“If You Could Read My Mind: The Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Show,” runs May 3. A press release states the show has received praise from Steffan Clements, son of late lead guitarist in Lightfoot’s band Terry Clements.

Bryne will be backed by a five-piece ensemble that helps capture the same spirit and musicality that defined Lightfoot's sound.

Bryne will be performing around B.C. and Alberta and will finish his tour in Oliver.

Tickets are $60 each and can be purchased here. Fans are encouraged to get tickets early.