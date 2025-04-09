'The window exploded': Boulder smashes into Vernon home

Ben Low-On

Vernon homeowner Destiny Prce is sounding the alarm over safety of homes built on mountain slopes after a large boulder damaged her house on Middleton Mountain.

“We looked over and it just crashed into the house, the window exploded and glass went everywhere. It 100 per cent could’ve been fatal,” said Prce.

Prce told Castanet the extensive damage took over a year to replace, she's worried the work may be undone by a similar-sized boulder resting directly above her home.

“The second one there is probably looser as well. The likelihood of this one now also coming down is probable, which is scary,” said Prce.

When it comes down to who's responsible for ensuring the area's safety, Jessica Hewitt with the City of Vernon told Castanet the city relies on outside professionals.

“The City of Vernon relies on third-party qualified professionals for technical aspects of subdivisions and developments, which the developer is responsible for hiring and engaging. As such, the risk and liability would fall to the developer’s professional engineer who signed off," said Hewitt in an email.

Prce says she's tried to reach out to the developer Aldebaran Homes, but has received little response. She says the developer owns the property behind her home and were the ones to develop her house.

While Aldebaran wasn't actively working when the boulder came down in December 2023, she thinks they should have looked more into the area and potential risks.

“You would hope that the developers did their due diligence when they were first developing in the first place,” said Prce.

A representative from Aldebaran Homes told Castanet that they had never heard of this situation. They added that issues like these would be taken up with the particular strata cooperation.

Prce said she was told that if she wanted to do any remediations to fix the land. She would have to get permission from Aldebaran who owns the land above them, which they have not allowed.

“It's just really tough. They were the original developers here, and the direct owners above, they have previous and current responsibilities,” Prce told Castanet.

Prce hopes that future developers creating homes bring in building and land professionals so nobody has to go through a similar situation.

“Having the proper engineers, geo techs, whoever is required to be here to make sure that the space is actually safe for the owners who are going to be buying in,” said Prce.

Prce predicts the boulder above her home could become loose at any moment.