Kalamalka Lake water source shut off for Greater Vernon Water users

Photo: Contributed Kal Lake water intake pictured in July 2024

The Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant (MHWTP) supplied by Kalamlaka lake is temporarily shutting down, effective immediately.

“The decision to remove the Kalamalka Lake water source was based on rapidly increasing turbidity at the intake in Kalamalka Lake due to rain and spring run-off in the Coldstream Creek watershed,” said the RDNO in a news release.

The Regional District of North Okanagan said customers normally supplied by Kal Lake water source will be supplied by Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant (DCWTP) until turbidity decreases.

The district says shutting off the Kal Lake source is not an ideal option as the Aberdeen Plateau reservoirs which supply the DCWTP have low water storage levels.

“The storage levels in the reservoirs must be held in reserve in case there are continued drought conditions,” reads the notice from the district.

“GVW is currently on Stage 1 water restrictions and customers are asked to conserve water as much as possible.”

Customers who are not normally on the Duteau Creek water source will notice the water is much softer and has a low alkalinity and pH – which could interest people with in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

The installation of filtration at the MHWTP, where Kalamalka Lake water is treated, is currently in the design phase. This project is critical to the long-term security of this water source. Once it is installed and commissioned, filtration will remove turbidity so that these types of events will not impact service to customers.

The RDNO will notify customers when the Kalamalka Lake water source is turned back on.