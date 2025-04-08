Vernon killer granted extended leave from day parole facility

Photo: Facebook File — Shaun Wiebe was convicted in the manslaughter death of Heather Barker in 2023.

A former Vernon pharmacist who killed his ex partner seven years ago has been granted extended leave from his halfway house in Greater Victoria.

Shaun Wiebe was found guilty of manslaughter in 2023 for the death of his common law partner Heather Barker. He was sentenced to three years, five months and 12 days in prison, but was released on day-parole after serving one year behind bars.

Barker died in March 2018 after Wiebe accused her of taking narcotics from a safe, grabbed her by her hair and threw her to the ground, smashing her head repeatedly into the floor. She was taken to hospital, but died the next day after life support was disconnected.

In February, the Parole Board of Canada extended his day parole another six months despite concerns over his argumentative and pushy behaviour, which the board noted has since improved.

Now, the board has granted Wiebe leave from the Community Residential Facility he'd been staying in for up to 10 days for compassionate purposes.

“[Redacted] have been an important source of support for you and by attending these events you will have an opportunity to strengthen family relationships which will in turn support your reintegration,” reads documents.

The exact reasons, dates and location of his leave have been withheld from the decision. The report says there are no proximity concerns with victims and there is a low likelihood of contact.

The parole board said Wiebe is a high risk to reoffend toward an intimate partner and low risk to reoffend otherwise. It also took note of Wiebe's counselling efforts and improved behaviour in the community through work, the gym and reconnecting with family and friends.

"These considerations suggest that you are likely to observe your responsibilities and obligations on this period of extended leave," reads documents.

According to parole documents, this will not be the first time Wiebe is granted leave.

“Over the December holidays a travel permit to see your family in another province was authorized. Despite issues with the weather and flights, the trip was completed successfully, and you remained in communication with the National Monitoring Centre as required,” reads documents.

The board does not believe the leave will pose a risk to public safety.