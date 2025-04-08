Second Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee candidate withdraws ahead of federal election

Photo: PPC Arsh Dhillon's candidate page has been removed from the PPC website

A second candidate for the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding has pulled out of the race ahead of the April 28 federal election.

The People's Party of Canada confirmed to Castanet Tuesday morning that Arsh Dhillon withdrew from the race.

No reason has been given for Dhillon taking his name off the ballot.

It's the second candidate to drop out as Elections Canada's April 7 nomination deadline passed. Independent candidate Korry Zepik withdrew his name in an effort not to split the Liberal vote.

Residents of the new Vernon-Lake Country Monashee riding can now expect to see four names on the ballot:

Scott Anderson – Conservative Party Blair Visscher – Green Party Anna Warwick Sears – Liberal Party Leah Main – New Democratic Party

The official confirmed candidate list from Elections Canada will be released tomorrow.