258963
259105
Vernon  

Vernon RCMP body cam rollout will take about 10 days

10 day body cams rollout

- | Story: 543301

Vernon RCMP expects the initial roll out of body cameras in the North Okanagan to take about a week-and-a-half.

Following the announcement yesterday that North Okanagan officers would begin wearing body cams at the end of April, Const. Chris Terleski with the RCMP says the initial roll out should take about 10 days.

The rollout will include both online and in-person training.

“Body worn cameras (BWC) will be personal issue for uniformed frontline officers who are performing operational policing duties,” said Terleski in an email.

Mounties across the province have been adding body cams to uniforms as part of a province-wide rollout.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Vernon News

258645