Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee candidates to talk environment, climate

Photo: Contributed Confirmed candidates according to Elections Canada on April 8, from left to right, Scott Anderson (Conservative), Blair Visscher (Green), Anna Warwick Sears (Liberal), and Leah Main (NDP)

Vernon’s Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) is hosting a virtual all candidates forum this Friday.

The zoom forum takes place April 11 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and will focus on the climate and environment.

“Voting gives you the power to create positive change for your community. Voting could determine a better quality of life for you and your family. It also decides where government funding and resources will go,” said SENS in a post to Facebook.

“The more we vote, the more powerful our voices are and the more likely it is that our voices will be heard.”

SENS asks attendees to join the meeting before the 7 p.m. start time as many people will want to hear from candidates ahead of what they call a very critical election.

The Zoom link is available online here.

Castanet has asked SENS which candidates confirmed attendance but did not immediately receive a response.