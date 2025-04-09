Conservative candidate 'scheduled elsewhere', won't attend climate candidates forum for Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee

Photo: Contributed Confirmed candidates according to Elections Canada on April 8, from left to right, Scott Anderson (Conservative), Blair Visscher (Green), Anna Warwick Sears (Liberal), and Leah Main (NDP)

UPDATE 3:53 p.m.

Friday's environmental all-candidates forum will have three of four Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee candidates attending.

The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) told Castanet the candidates attending, in alphabetical order, will be Anna Warwick Sears with the Liberal Party, Blair Visscher with the Green party and Leah Main with the NDP.

Conservative candidate Scott Anderson will not be attending, SENS told Castanet in an email Anderson replied; "Thank you for the offer, unfortunately, we will have to decline as we are scheduled elsewhere."

SENS is also asking candidates to provide written responses to three questions prior to the forum. The group has asked Anderson's campaign manager if he plans to respond, but the group has yet to receive a response.

"Hopefully, his answers to the pre-forum questions will give voters clarity on where he stands on the environmental issues impacting our economy, health, food, infrastructure, etc.," said SENS in an email.

ORIGINAL 10:10 a.m.

Vernon’s Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) is hosting a virtual all candidates forum this Friday.

The zoom forum takes place April 11 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and will focus on the climate and environment.

“Voting gives you the power to create positive change for your community. Voting could determine a better quality of life for you and your family. It also decides where government funding and resources will go,” said SENS in a post to Facebook.

“The more we vote, the more powerful our voices are and the more likely it is that our voices will be heard.”

SENS asks attendees to join the meeting before the 7 p.m. start time as many people will want to hear from candidates ahead of what they call a very critical election.

The Zoom link is available online here.

Castanet has asked SENS which candidates confirmed attendance but did not immediately receive a response.