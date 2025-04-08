Independent candidate withdraws from Vernon-Lake Country Monashee race

Photo: Contributed

Residents in the Vernon-Lake Country Monashee riding will have one less name on the ballot come election day as independent candidate Korry Zepik has withdrawn from the race.

In an email to Castanet, Zepik said he withdrew April 7 before the close of nominations.

"Not for lack of enthusiasm for my vision of a progressive and united Canada, or for any failure of the principle of ethical, intelligent decision making, but because of them," said Zepik. "Given the current situation, it is neither wise nor ethical for me to remain as a candidate and split the vote."

Zepik says the political situation in the riding has changed from when he first put his name forward three weeks ago now that the Liberal Party has put forward a "formidable and honourable candidate".

"I respect Anna Warwick Sears as an astute, principled person and recommend that the NDP and Green parties follow my example," said Zepik noting the danger the U.S. currently poses to Canada. "Our country is under its greatest threat since 1812 and Canada as a free country will only survive if we stick together, in unity."

"Now is not the time to flirt with the bully or we will lose our way and our government will become a proxy for a thug. Nor is it time to threaten and blackmail voters with divisive threats and mean spirited provocations."

The former independent candidate is encouraging people to work together and support one and other.

Zepik also encourages everyone to vote.

According to Elections Canada the confirmed candidates so far are Scott Anderson, Leah Main, Anna Warwick Sears and Blair Visscher, the finalized list will be released tomrrow.