Kalamalka Rotary Charity Golf Classic back for fourth year

Photo: Kal Rotary

The Kalamalka Rotary Charity Golf Classic is back for its fourth year, and registration is now open.

The June 5 event at the Vernon Golf and Country Club is for any level of golf ability and includes a lunch, dinner and 18 holes of golf with a cart. It also features a hole-in-one contest, silent auction, and more.

The Classic is $250 per golfer and the proceeds go towards the North Okanagan Starfish Program.

“Supporting children and families with basic needs like healthy nutritious food is integral to building a healthy community,” said Golf committee chair Jacqueline Rivard.

Registration is available online.